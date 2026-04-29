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WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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29.04.2026 08:01:01

Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the financial year to 3 April 2026 (“FY26”)

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the financial year to 3 April 2026 (“FY26”)

29-Apr-2026 / 07:01 GMT/BST


 

29 April 2026

Halfords Group plc

Trading update for the financial year to 3 April 2026 (“FY26”)

 

Strong trading with FY26 profit expected around the upper end of expectations

Halfords Group plc (“Halfords” or “the Group”), the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is pleased to provide a strong trading update ahead of its FY26 results[1].

FY26 performance

  • Group like-for-like (“LfL”) sales grew by 4.8% with Retail LfL sales up 4.1% and Autocentres (ex-Avayler) LfL sales up 5.8%[2]. Within Retail, Motoring LfL sales grew by 2.9% and Cycling LfL sales grew by 6.4%.
  • FY26 underlying profit before tax (“PBT”) expected to be around the upper end of the consensus range of £36.0 to £41.2m as a result of further gross margin expansion and well managed costs.
  • The Group continues to be cash generative and our balance sheet closed the period in a net cash position.

Outlook

  • While the conflict in the Middle East is contributing to an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, trading in March and April has been in-line with expectations.
  • The majority of FY27 energy costs and FX requirements are hedged with freight rates largely contracted in advance, supporting visibility and mitigating near-term volatility.
  • As a result, we are currently comfortable with consensus expectations for FY27 underlying PBT of £42.0m to £48.6m.

Our next update will be our FY26 preliminary results announcement scheduled for 25 June 2026.

Henry Birch, Chief Executive, said:

“I am pleased to see the positive results that are starting to materialise from the ‘optimise’ phase of our ‘Fit for the Future’ strategy as we focus on driving operational excellence and strengthening our foundations for future growth. This momentum further underlines the significant potential that exists within the Halfords business, and I look forward to sharing more detail on our progress at our full-year results announcement in June.

In the meantime, I want to thank the 12,500 trusted experts in our stores and garages who have played a critical role in delivering this performance. They are the heart of this business and will continue to make Halfords the nation’s first choice for motoring and cycling, providing our customers with the helpful advice and service that keeps them moving day after day.”

For further information:

Investors

Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs          investor.relations@halfords.co.uk

Media

Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo      halfords@teneo.com

Notes to Editors                   

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 496 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.

www.halfords.com             www.avayler.com          www.tredz.co.uk       www.halfordscompany.com

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

[1] FY26 is a 53-week period and will be reported as such, with 52-week equivalents given where appropriate. All numbers in this trading update are stated on a 52-week basis.

[2] The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and Cycling). Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: TST
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 425510
EQS News ID: 2317104

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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