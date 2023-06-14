14 June 2023

Halfords Group plc

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

Halfords Group plc today announces an update regarding the timing of the publication of its preliminary financial results for the 52 weeks to 31 March 2023 (FY23).

The audit of the Group's Annual Report & Accounts is well advanced, however, the Groups auditor, BDO LLP, have requested more time to complete their standard audit procedures.

We now expect to report our preliminary results for FY23 on 21 June 2023, a delay to the previously planned date of 15 June 2023.

The Board continues to expect to report FY23 underlying Profit Before Tax within its previously guided range.

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords) Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer Richard Guest, Corporate Finance Director Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7483 457 415

Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com Nick Hayns Elizabeth Kittle

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UKs leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 393 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 647 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechys, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 264 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National), 479 commercial vans and 5 HME Cycling vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.