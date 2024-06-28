|
28.06.2024 11:02:00
Halfway Into 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains the Most Underrated AI Stock. Here's Why.
If you've paid even the slightest bit of attention to the tech world lately, you probably came across the topic of artificial intelligence (AI). It's harder to escape than a catchy pop song in the summer.With AI mania has come an influx of investors wanting to capitalize on the booming industry. This has caused the stocks of many companies dealing with AI to skyrocket, and many are sitting near all-time highs.Some of the most sought-after companies from this newfound enthusiasm have been Nvidia, Microsoft, and CrowdStrike, but there's an underrated tech giant that deserves more attention: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the company's stock is up an impressive 65% this year, I still believe many investors are overlooking its long-term potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
