Halfway Through 2024, Nvidia Has Grown Its Market Cap by Nearly $2 Trillion: Here's Who Owns the Most Shares

We're only halfway through 2024, but one technology stock in particular has stood out amid an intense competitive environment.Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) poster child Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have soared by about 150% through the first six months of the year. The company has grown by nearly $2 trillion in market cap and recently joined Microsoft and Apple as the third company to exceed a $3 trillion market capitalization.With Nvidia getting so much attention from Wall Street and retail investors, you might be wondering who has benefited the most from the company's meteoric rise -- and whether or not now would be a good time for you to join them by adding it to your portfolio.