Halifax tempts savers with special £1.35m prize draw

June promotion will include 10 top prizes of £100,000 rather than the usual threeThe Halifax is "supersizing" its prize draw for savers for one month only and will be giving away £1.35m in June, including 10 top prizes of £100,000.It is the latest bit of encouraging news for longsuffering savers, who are starting to see interest rates creep up after the recent Bank of England base rate rises.