30.04.2026 07:15:59

Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp II Files For IPO; Plans To Offer 26.5 Mln Units At $10/unit

(RTTNews) - Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp II announced Thursday that it had filed with the U.S. SEC on April 21 in connection with its proposed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker HCAXU.

The Cayman Islands blank check company plans to offer 26.5 million units at $10.00 per unit.

Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one-half warrant, with whole warrants exercisable at $11.50 after a business combination is completed.

The company plans to grant, underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.5 million units to cover over-allotments.

Formed to effect a merger, asset acquisition or similar transaction, HCAC II is expected to target firms deploying transformative technologies across global connectivity, sustainability and infrastructure development.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets acts as the lead book-running manager for the offering.

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