Hallador Energy Company Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) – Hallador Energy has scheduled an investor call to discuss its first quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "Webcasts" and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through May 19, 2020.

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10138493

As previously announced, the first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q will be filed after the markets close on Monday, May 11, 2020, and will be available on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "SEC Filings" on the Financial Information tab.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

