09.03.2020 23:56:00
Hallador Energy Reports 2019 Annual Financial And Operating Results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Hallador filed its Form 10-K after the markets closed today.
Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After experiencing negative free cash flow at Carlisle over the past 18 months, we have decided to permanently close Carlisle which will further reduce our overall cost structure, maximize per ton margins and, reduce current and future capex by utilizing Carlisle equipment and parts at Oaktown. As we reduce coal and parts inventories, we will generate significant cash to be utilized for debt reduction."
- $16.7 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE QUARTER, $68.7 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR.
- STRONG SHIPMENTS IN Q4, PERMANENTLY CLOSING CARLISLE, SHARPENING CASH FLOW FOCUS
- NET LOSS OF $1.7 MILLION BEFORE THE EFFECTS OF IMPAIRMENTS
- Net Loss $59.9 million (after $77.9 million of Asset Impairments)
The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Net Income (loss)
$
(59,854)
$
7,621
Total Revenues
$
323,462
$
293,557
Tons Sold
8,070
7,365
Average Price per Ton
$
39.34
$
39.62
Bank Debt
$
180,150
$
188,463
Operating Cash Flow
$
38,243
$
51,570
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
68,761
$
74,085
Adjusted Free Cash Flow **
$
29,755
$
35,839
*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands.
**Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
(59,854)
$
7,621
Income tax benefit
(22,347)
(4,075)
Loss from Hourglass Sands
540
1,169
Loss from equity method investments
527
187
DD&A
48,554
44,157
ARO accretion
1,272
1,167
Loss on impairment & disposal of assets
77,792
561
Loss (gain) on marketable securities
(593)
226
Interest Expense
15,998
16,288
Other amortization
5,039
3,614
Stock-based compensation
1,833
3,170
Adjusted EBITDA
$
68,761
$
74,085
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
(59,854)
$
7,621
Loss from equity method investments
527
187
Deferred income tax benefit
(21,822)
(2,287)
DD&A
48,572
44,167
ARO accretion
1,272
1,167
Deferred financing costs amortization
2,095
2,024
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
2,186
2,182
Loss on impairment & disposal of assets
77,792
561
Maintenance capex
(22,488)
(22,655)
Stock-based compensation less taxes paid
1,475
2,872
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
29,755
$
35,839
Conference Call
As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm eastern time. Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
Toll-free (888) 347-5317
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657
Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10138491.
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallador-energy-reports-2019-annual-financial-and-operating-results-301020149.html
SOURCE Hallador Energy Company
