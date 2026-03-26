Hallador Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CUUM / ISIN: US40609P1057
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26.03.2026 16:20:43
Hallador Energy Stock Rises 5% Over Record Capacity Pricing In Three-Year Agreement
(RTTNews) - Stock of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is gaining about 5 percent on Thursday morning trading after securing a three-year agreement to sell substantially all of its remaining accredited capacity to a utility customer for planning years 2026 through the summer of 2028.
The company's shares are currently trading at $18.58 on the Nasdaq, up 5.39 percent. The stock opened at $18.61 and has climbed as high as $19.72 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $9.25 to $24.70.
The pricing is set at approximately 2x the capacity pricing levels currently embedded in the company's forward sales book and is expected to generate approximately $86 million of cumulative Revenue over the three-year term.
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Nachrichten zu Hallador Energy Co
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11.03.26
|Ausblick: Hallador Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: Hallador Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)