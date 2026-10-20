Halliburton Aktie

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WKN: 853986 / ISIN: US4062161017

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20.10.2026 21:44:59

Halliburton: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 20, 2026, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) outlined an early view for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2027. For long-term investors, the energy services provider is showing that structural cost cuts and international expansion can drive profit growth even without a rebound in domestic activity. Three takeaways from management's comments reveal how the business plans to deliver higher returns.

Management expects mid-single-digit top-line growth in 2027 while assuming flat activity in North American hydraulic fracturing, which is a well-stimulation technique to extract oil and gas. Any rebound in domestic pressure pumping serves as unmodeled upside rather than a core requirement for profitability.

Management projects operating margins to expand by 2%, or 200 basis points, in 2027, yielding $500 million to $600 million in operating profit. Roughly half of those savings stems from internal cost cuts and winding down implementation costs for SAP S/4, an enterprise resource planning software platform.

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