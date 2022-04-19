19.04.2022 12:50:39

Halliburton Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $263 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $4.28 billion from $3.45 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $263 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $4.28 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.

