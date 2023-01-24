24.01.2023 12:53:08

Halliburton Company Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $656 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $824 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $5.59 billion from $4.28 billion last year.

Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $656 Mln. vs. $824 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.59 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halliburton Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Halliburton Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Halliburton Co. 36,77 0,29% Halliburton Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag leicht höher. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird weiterhin feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen