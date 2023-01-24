|
Halliburton Company Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $656 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $824 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $0.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $5.59 billion from $4.28 billion last year.
Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $656 Mln. vs. $824 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.59 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.
