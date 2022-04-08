With "HalloNOW," "HalloSmartChat," and "HalloTranslate," users will be able to hire home services faster in a bilingual English-Spanish environment

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallo Technologies, the innovation and technology startup launched in 2020 to provide an interactive and safe marketplace for qualified gig workers and their potential clients in San Juan, Puerto Rico, announces the launch of new features in its platform Hallo PR.

HALLO TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW FEATURES TO FACILITATE THE INTERACTION BETWEEN ITS USERS

According to Alan Burke, co-founder and CFO of Hallo Tech: "Hallo's mission is to create a maximum economic impact on our Helper ecosystem by connecting providers to as many gigs as possible and developing mobile applications that foster the gig economy in underserved markets. The new features are part of the platform's growth strategy and are another tool to achieve that goal."

To learn more about its users, Hallo Tech implemented a market study in Q1 2022. The findings include that quickness in hiring a Helper is a crucial feature for Customers' satisfaction, and that the Helpers are willing to travel an average of 20 miles to provide their services. "Our policy of listening to our Customers and Helpers is essential to develop capabilities that optimize their user experience," says Jan Reese-Rondina, co-founder and CEO of Hallo Tech. "Being based in Puerto Rico, a bilingual market by nature, we must offer features that enable multilingual transactions," he said.

Through the new "HalloNOW" feature, Customers will be able to receive faster confirmations of their booking requests from specialized and vetted Helpers. This feature speeds up the time-to-service provision and maximizes the use of the Helper's available time to execute work on demand. With the "HalloSmartChat" function, the platform will allow text conversations to discuss specific details of the task to be hired, define last-minute details, and coordinate extra requests. With "HalloTranslate," English-Spanish translations will be provided upon demand so that users can communicate in the language of their preference.

"Our local team is a core strength in making our research deeply relevant for whom we build our systems," continued Reese-Rondina. "Our Customer Service and User Support units have established bridges with our Puerto Rican market and allow us to learn firsthand about their needs and expectations to improve our products. We have been truly blessed to have such a highly qualified Boricua team."

Hallo PR is changing how Puerto Ricans are hiring independent workers for short-term commitments through two integrated applications: Hallo.App and Hallo.Helper. These apps allow users to promote, validate, hire, manage and pay for commissioned tasks carried out by qualified and vetted workers in homes, offices, businesses, and Airbnb.

In this sense, Hallo PR's peer-to-peer marketplace offers background check and Helpers' credentials/licenses validation services, along with a profile of each provider – with a headshot included - availability by zip code, fixed rates, a platform of secure payments and the ability to contract recurring services. The applications are free to download for all users.

"We will continue to research with our Customers and Helpers in mind to optimize their user experiences and improve our services," concluded Reese-Rondina.

For more information about Hallo PR, please visit our website - www.hallopr.com.

ABOUT HALLO TECHNOLOGIES

Hallo Technologies is an innovative company that focuses on developing mobile products to promote the gig economy in underserved markets, using local resources and cutting-edge technology. The Company's mission is to make an equal and sustainable system of offering and booking services accessible to all users. We are members of the National Chamber of Commerce of Puerto Rico and operate in the San Juan Metropolitan Area.

ABOUT HALLO PR

We are an app-based free Marketplace that connects people efficiently, inclusively, and affordably for getting on-demand services and on-demand work in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Our dual reservation platform consists of dual (English Spanish) apps: Hallo.App (Client) and Hallo Helper (Service Provider). They provide a safe, transparent, and efficient space for exchanging information and executing commercial transactions by enabling our customers to offer, validate, hire, manage and pay for commissioned tasks performed by qualified and vetted Helpers in homes, offices, businesses, and Airbnb. The Company's mission is to make an equal and sustainable system of offering and booking services that is accessible for all users. The app-based platform specially designed a service provider app to empower more to maximize their earning potential. Making it easy for them to manage and respond to bookings, while gamifying the way they work. HALLO provides the only digital "access-to-supplemental-earning" platform that provides a free way for providers to get background checked, verified, and trained, to get them and their best services ready for customer bookings in real-time.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallo-technologies-launches-new-features-to-facilitate-the-interaction-between-its-users-301520602.html

SOURCE Hallo Technologies