CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallow , the #1 Christian Prayer App in the US with over 4 million downloads, has partnered with several members of The Chosen , the largest Christian TV series in history chronicling the life of Jesus with over 400 million views, for the app's upcoming Advent prayer challenge, Advent #Pray25 feat. The Chosen.

Hallow App Partners with The Chosen for their 2022 Advent Prayer Challenge: Advent #Pray25 feat. The Chosen

For the Advent challenge, Hallow is once again partnering Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, alongside fellow cast members Vanessa who plays Mary, the Mother of Jesus, Paras who plays Matthew, Elizabeth who portrays Mary Magdelene, George who plays John the Evanglist, David who portrays John the Baptist, and a special introduction from Dallas Jenkins, the Director and Founder of The Chosen.

"We are working together to make sure that you are focused in your prayer life this holiday season. I am so excited to be partnered with Hallow, with Jonathan Roumie, and several of the actors from The Chosen." – Dallas Jenkins, Director and Founder of The Chosen

Together, these characters will guide Hallow users through a 25-day prayer challenge, one of the most anticipated challenges of the year on Hallow. Starting on the first Monday of Advent, November 28, this year's challenge traces the story of Advent through all of Scripture: from the Garden of Eden to the manger in Bethlehem, where Christ was born.

For the first-time ever, pray with the cast of The Chosen with Jonathan Roumie as your guide this Advent. Journey together with thousands of Christians around the world as we prepare our hearts for the birth of Christ on Christmas.

"We've been blessed at Hallow to partner with a lot of amazing content creators, but I don't think I've ever been more excited to announce a partnership than I am today. The Chosen has changed my own life and brought so many millions of folks around the world closer to Christ. We're blessed to be able to journey together with some of our favorite folks from the series this Advent season in a one of a kind prayer experience." Alex Jones, CEO of Hallow

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has over 10,000 sessions, including a daily Rosary, daily Gospel, daily saint, novenas, examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, mental health meditations, prayers for kids, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the #1 Catholic app in the world and #1 Christian prayer app in the U.S. It has been used to pray over 100 million times across 150-plus countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallow-app-partners-with-the-chosen-for-their-2022-advent-prayer-challenge-advent-pray25-feat-the-chosen-301676347.html

SOURCE Hallow