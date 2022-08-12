|
12.08.2022 15:00:00
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
It's never too early to get into the spirit of Halloween, especially if you're Disney (NYSE: DIS) and can get visitors to pay as much as $199 for an evening of family-friendly diversions. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back at Disney World's Magic Kingdom for the first time since 2019. The event was canceled after the resort reopened in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, followed by the watered down Disney After Hours Boo Bash last year. The park will close to day guests at 6 p.m. on select nights. Only those with Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets will be allowed to stay after that -- in costume, if they wish -- for the event that runs through midnight. The party features several trick-or-treat stations, Halloween-themed character meet and greets, event-exclusive performances, and relatively short ride lines. Tickets start at $109, peaking at $199 for the already sold-out fete on Halloween night. The event kicks off Friday -- tonight. If you're debating the merit of paying $139 to collect candy at the world's most-visited theme park on a warm and potentially stormy evening in mid-August, the point is moot. Tonight's party has been sold out for some time. No treat for you.Continue reading
