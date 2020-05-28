Hallstein Water Donation to Hospital Clinica Benidorm Benefits Patients and Health Care Workers

OBERTRAUN, Austria, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austrian water purveyor Hallstein Water, has donated 1000 5-gallon bottles (19,000 Liters) and 16 dispensers in support of front line health care workers and patients at Spain's Hospital Clinica Benidorm. Hydration - and particularly high alkaline water - is a necessary wellness regime, but in this time of COVID-19, it is even more critical in the pursuit of boosting immune systems. Hallstein's unique natural balance of high 8.3 pH alkalinity with low 0.15mg/l sodium makes it exceptionally rare sourcing from Dachstein Mountain at the base of the Austrian Alps, and therefore is available by subscription only.

"When we learned of the potential of receiving the donation of Hallstein Water we were both elated and deeply grateful," says Ana Vasbinder, Hospital Clinica Benidorm's Director of International Relations. "Here in HCB, especially in this difficult and stressful time, we really appreciate the possibility to improve the lives of our patients and employees."

The donation was facilitated by Spain's preeminent wellness clinic SHA. "We have a long relationship with the Muhr family," says Fernando Rojo, General Manager. "When they contacted us asking where they could achieve the greatest possible impact, we immediately thought of our friends at Clinica Benidorm and their fight against COVID-19."

Dedicated to being responsible stewards of the environment, Hallstein's founding Muhr family first ensured their aquifer was self-sustaining and did not impact other water sources, then took steps to attain over 57 permits to protect the surrounding geological terrain. The water is captured directly at the source in BPA-free Tritan bottles and completely uncompromised.

"Once the pandemic broke out, we immediately looked at where we could best be of service," says Hallstein CEO Alexander Muhr. "As Spain became one of the most severely impacted regions, we knew we could make a difference at least in one small way. And are humbled to be in a position to do so."

In the spring of 1999, Austrian-born co-founders Elisabeth and Karlheinz Muhr decided their three children, Alexander, Phillip and Stephanie would no longer be drinking beverages with high sugar content like juices and sodas; they set out to discover what the "ideal water" would look like. And then find it. After working with a team of scientists and water experts over the course of several years, they tested - and drank - every commercially available water and discovered that almost every one had been engineered in some way. This launched a global search with the help of hydrogeologists to identify the precise terrain that would produce naturally pure water that met their eight factors for "perfection." Six years later, it was discovered in their own backyard, the Austrian Alps, and is now available by subscription only. Untreated, Unfiltered, Uncompromised.

Hospital Clinica Benidorm was founded in 1986 and became the first and leading clinic in the region to provide medical services to foreign guests of the Costa Blanca. HCB is a multidisciplinary medical center with a number of branches in the most important tourist destinations in between Alicante and Valencia, in southern Spain. With over 40 medical services integrated into the same center for hospitalization, emergency attention and polyclinic, HCB has services grouped by nationality composed of medical, health and administrative staff and multilingual interpreters. This model for international patients allows patients to feel comfortable and to always be accompanied and supported by people who speak their own language, which makes totally personalized attention possible.

SHA is a worldwide pioneering medical and wellness clinic that is dedicated to significantly improving and prolonging the health and well-being of people by using an integrative and comprehensive approach that merges the most proven and effective natural therapies with the latest scientific medicine techniques, giving special emphasis to a healing but delicious nutrition. Based in Spain, SHA is located in front of the Mediterranean Sea, next to a Natural Park. SHA does not simply consider health as the absence of illness; rather, it is an optimum state of complete physical and mental well-being, with an ideal weight and vitality. During its existence, since 2008, SHA has transformed the lives of over 60,000 people, including a long list of world personalities.

