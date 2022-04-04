HALLY HAIR LAUNCHES AT ULTA BEAUTY

The first ever ammonia-free foam hair color brand joins SPARKED and Conscious Beauty platforms at Ulta Beauty™

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hally Hair -- the brand that created the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, today announced its nationwide launch at select Ulta Beauty stores. Following a successful online debut late last year, Hally will be featured in the new class of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty , a curated assortment of four emerging, up and coming beauty brands entering retail for the first time. Beginning this May, Hally Hair will expand distribution into 324 Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com with nine hero products.

Hally's breakthrough Color Cloud foaming hair color will also be the first clean hair dye certified within Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ , the retailer's holistic initiative rooted in delivering transparency to inspire more informed product choices. The clean, cruelty-free, and vegan Color Cloud hair color is not only a first for Conscious Beauty, but the first ammonia-free foam hair dye ever to hit the market. Infused with natural, nourishing extracts, the demi-permanent dye is gentle on hair, locks in color and is sulfate, paraben, PPD, resorcinol, and gluten-free.

"We are thrilled for Hally to be entering Ulta Beauty," said Kathryn Winokur, Founder and CEO of Hally Hair. "As the preferred Gen-Z beauty destination, launching into select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide makes our products so much more accessible for consumers. We love Ulta Beauty's commitment to offering greater choices and transparency that is reflective of guests' personal values and needs, and have carefully crafted all of our formulations to be effective and safe for all hair types. Our partnership with Ulta Beauty furthers our mission of making experimenting with your hair at-home equally fun and responsible."

Ulta Beauty guests will find a variety of Hally Hair products available including the demi-permanent foaming hair dye Color Cloud in six shades: Atomic Blonde (light ash blonde), Cola Coaster (soft, milky brown), Dark Mode (rich, soft black), Code Red (bright vibrant red), Rose Gold (warm, pinky blonde), and Purple Avalanche (cool, dusty lilac). Select Ulta Beauty stores will also carry Hally's newest 2022 innovation, the foaming gloss and glaze Fluffy G in three shades: Premiere Clear (colorless shine for all hair), Brass-Off Blonde (cool neutralizer for blondes), and Bouncy Brunette (rich dimension for brunettes).

ABOUT HALLY HAIR: Hally is modern, at-home hair color for the next generation. Since launching in 2021, Hally has reimagined the at-home hair color experience and taken the guess, the mess, and the stress out of DIY hair dye. Hally's breakthrough product, Color Cloud, is the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, ever. Infused with natural, nourishing extracts, Color Cloud is a demi-permanent dye that is gentle on hair and locks in color. A brand that was built in the midst of global pandemic, Hally cares deeply about mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all proceeds to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth. Learn more about Hally at hallyhair.com and follow @colormehally on Instagram and TikTok.

