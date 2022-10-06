Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 08:20:57

Halma Acquires WEETECH - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) has acquired WEETECH Holding GmbH. Headquartered in Wertheim, Germany, WEETECH designs and manufactures safety-critical electrical testing technology, to test the integrity of both high and low voltage electrical systems. The consideration for WEETECH is 57.5 million euros, on a cash- and debt-free basis.

Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said: "WEETECH brings new opportunities for growth in electrical safety, driven by increasing safety needs and greater regulation. Their technology will play an important supporting role in addressing key issues such as growing urbanisation, the challenge of energy transition and the adoption of more efficient modes of transport, such as mass transit systems and electric vehicles."

