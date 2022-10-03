Halma Buys IZI Medical Products For $153.5 Mln Initial Payment

(RTTNews) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British group of life-saving technology companies, announced Monday that it has acquired U.S.-based IZI Medical Products, LLC. The initial consideration for IZI is $153.5 million or about 138 million pounds on a cash- and debt-free basis.

The net initial consideration is approximately $142.5 million or around 128 million pounds. The consideration will be paid in cash and funded from Halma's existing facilities.

An additional consideration of up to $14.5 million or 13 million pounds is payable in cash, based on IZI's growth in the year to 31 March 2023.

IZI is a manufacturer of medical consumable devices which are mainly used by interventional radiologists and surgeons in a range of acute, hospital-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The products are mainly for Image Guided Surgery, Interventional Oncology and Interventional Spine procedures.

IZI's revenue for the 12 months to 31 March 2022 was $32.9 million, with Return on Sales substantially above Halma's target range of 18-22%.

Halma said IZI will be a standalone company within its Healthcare sector, led by its current management team.