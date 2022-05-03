HALO CREATES THE FIRST EVER VIRTUAL DOG PARK

The new Halo Dog Park offers one-of-a-kind customer service, support, events and live access using Zoom Meetings

PLANO, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo, the world's safest and most advanced all-in-one pet safety and training technology, announces the first-ever virtual dog park, an interactive pet training and customer experience innovation designed specifically for pet parents.

The new Halo Dog Park will offer cutting edge resources, support, events and live access for Halo Pack members as well as those that are interested in learning more about the brand. Users will have the opportunity to interact in Zoom Meetings with a live Halo Support team member for face-to-face assistance on technical support, expert training support, member events, and more.

"In the new virtual dog park, Halo is bringing the ultimate customer experience to Halo Pack members," said Ken Ehrman, Halo co-founder. "Our breakthrough customer support and membership capabilities further our mission of serving our Halo Pack members and millions of dogs in a safe life off leash."

The Halo Dog Park will leverage Zoom Meetings to create individual virtual meeting spaces, "Unique Rooms," to best meet the needs of each current and prospective customer. Unique rooms include:

Expert Training Support: Halo Pack members can access dog training support – both for Halo training and other behavioral training - from Halo Support team members or join live sessions with trainers with world-class training expertise. Select training sessions will be limited to Gold Subscribers only.

Halo Pack Member Events: Halo Pack members can interact with other members in moderated Unique rooms and meet Halo co-founders during special networking and community events. Select events will be limited to Gold Subscribers only.

The Halo Store: Prospective customers can ask questions and learn more about the Halo Collar, how it works, and how to purchase one from live Halo team members. Customers who have already ordered their collar can visit this room to check on the status of their order or ask billing or similar questions.

Technical Support: Halo Pack members who need support with their Halo Collar or the Halo smartphone app can get technical assistance by joining troubleshooting sessions for any questions regarding collar connectivity, location and feedback issues, accessory support and more.

Founded by IoT visionaries Ken and Michael Ehrman along with dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, the Halo collar replaces the need for an electric fence, with the containment function held directly by the collar – even without Internet access. Through positive reinforcement and proven built-in training by Cesar, the collar gently prevents your dog to stay within the boundaries you set in the app, and guides your dog back to safety if it ever leaves, so your dog is always protected. You also receive timely alerts and real-time tracking of your dogs' location and activity from our easy-to-use Halo smartphone app.

About Halo

The Halo Collar™ is the newest smart safety system for dogs. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patent pending system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 75,000 dogs across the United States each day.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com

