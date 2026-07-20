Halozyme Partners Incyte To Devolop Subcutaneous Formulations Of INCA033989 Using ENHANZE Technology

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) announced Monday that it has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corp. (INCY) to evaluate additional subcutaneous formulations of INCA033989 in patients with mutCALR-expressing myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), utilizing Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE drug delivery technology. INCA033989 is a first-in-class mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-targeted monoclonal antibody.

The collaboration will focus on the potential for ENHANZE to strengthen the subcutaneous formulation currently in development for INCA033989, with the goal of enabling more convenient delivery and dosing regimens that may improve the treatment experience.

The agreement provides Incyte the rights to develop and commercialize ENHANZE with its mutCALR development program and an option to nominate up to two additional targets for use with ENHANZE.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Incyte and is eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of agreed upon milestones.

In addition, Halozyme is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of commercialized medicines using ENHANZE.