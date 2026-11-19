Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
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19.11.2026 16:27:57
Halozyme To Pursue Permanent Patent Case Against Merck After German Court Reverses Injunction
(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) said a German appeals court has overturned a preliminary injunction that had previously ordered Merck (MRK) to stop distributing and offering Keytruda SC in Germany.
The dispute centers on Halozyme's MDASE patent portfolio, which relates to technologies used in subcutaneous, or under the-skin, drug administration. Halozyme alleges that Merck's subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda infringes certain patents.
Halozyme Plans New Legal Action
Following the court's decision, Halozyme said it will immediately file a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany seeking a permanent ruling against Merck.
The company stated that the latest decision applies only to the preliminary injunction and does not prevent it from pursuing broader legal remedies through a full infringement case.
Separate Dutch Ruling Remains in Place
Halozyme also highlighted a separate ruling issued by a Dutch patent court in October 2026.
According to the company, that court prohibited Merck's European marketing authorization holder from manufacturing, marketing, importing or otherwise commercializing Keytruda SC in several European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
No Impact on ENHANCE Business
Halozyme emphasized that the patents involved in the litigation are part of its MDASE portfolio and are separate from its ENHANCE drug-delivery technology licensing business.
As a result, the company said the outcome of its patent enforcement efforts against Merck is not expected to affect ENHANCE licensees or the royalties and revenue generated from the ENHANCE platform.
Halozyme noted that its ENHANCE technology has been used in multiple commercial products globally and licensed to several pharmaceutical companies.
HALO has traded between $61.23 and $134.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $92.88, down 3.05%
MRK has traded between $93.90 and $156.92 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $134.96, down 2.07%.
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