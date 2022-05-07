Halt shift to universal credit to protect vulnerable Britons, charities demand

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Open letter to work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey calls for suspension of ‘managed migration’ from other benefitsMinisters are facing calls to immediately halt a plan to begin shifting millions of people on to universal credit, amid serious concerns that it risks “pushing many of them into destitution”.Some of the country’s most prominent charities have made a joint plea to the government to halt the migration of claimants from the old benefits system to the new system, warning that vulnerable people will be given a three-month deadline to make a new claim or risk losing their current benefits. Continue reading...