18.05.2022 22:31:00

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 5%

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) has approved a 5% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.10 per share to $0.105 per share.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

