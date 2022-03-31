Hamilton CapTel unveils new mobile captioned telephone app for people with hearing loss

Completely re-engineered mobile experience for iOS and Android devices dazzles attendees at AAA 2022 + HearTECH Expo in St. Louis today

AURORA, Neb., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over: Hamilton® Mobile CapTel®, a completely new captioned phone experience for iOS and Android™, is live and ready for immediate download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Hamilton® CapTel® announced the release of the new app today at the AAA 2022 + HearTECH Expo conference in St. Louis, Mo. The conference is the premier event for innovative hearing healthcare solutions, hosted by the prestigious American Academy of Audiology.

"We're extremely excited to release this completely re-engineered app to benefit the millions of Americans with hearing loss," says Dixie Ziegler, vice president of Hamilton Relay, Hamilton CapTel's parent company. "Hamilton CapTel was the first to release a mobile app for captioned phone calls back in 2010. This release represents a milestone in that Hamilton CapTel and Ultratec, Inc., the inventor of captioned telephones, worked collaboratively to deliver this feature-rich, fully functional app for iOS and Android."

Similar to captions on television, Hamilton Mobile CapTel delivers captions for phone conversations. Developed specifically for people with hearing loss, users will have access to a host of powerful features, including:

Fast and accurate captions on incoming and outgoing calls

Seamless syncing with device contacts

Built-in Voicemail with captions

Simultaneous viewing of captions on a larger screen with Browser Caption Viewing

Call Forwarding and Custom Caller ID

Customizable captions – choose font style, color and size

Access call log and review captions

And more

Since 2003, Hamilton CapTel has made more than 250 million captioned phone calls possible. The development team drew from this deep well of experience to design the new app. The result is a stable, secure platform that's easy to use, accurate and faster than ever.

"While all of the features certainly make the app a leader in this space, the real benefit is the increased freedom it provides to people with hearing loss," Ziegler says. "Users can enjoy the same captioned phone experience we've been delivering to our customers at home and in their office for years – now in the palm of their hand."

About Hamilton CapTel

Hamilton CapTel is a service of Hamilton Relay, a division of Hamilton Telecommunications, a diversified communications and technology services provider based in Aurora, Neb. Founded in 1901, Hamilton Telecommunications has grown to encompass eight primary company divisions allowing Hamilton to operate on a local, regional and national basis. For more information, please visit HamiltonCapTel.com.

About Ultratec

Ultratec, Inc., is the inventor of Captioned Telephone technology, for both IP-based and traditional analog line telephone communications and provides a variety of CapTel telephone models. The company, headquartered in Madison, WI, is the world's leading manufacturer of text telephones for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

About AAA

The American Academy of Audiology is the world's largest professional organization of, by and for audiologists. Representing the interests of audiologists and future audiologists nationwide, the Academy is dedicated to providing quality hearing care services through professional development, education, research, and increased public awareness of hearing and balance disorders. For more information, visit Audiology.org.

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP Captioned Telephone Service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund. To learn more, visit fcc.gov. Hamilton CapTel may be used to make 911 calls but may not function the same as traditional 911 services. For more information about the benefits and limitations of Hamilton CapTel and Emergency 911 calling, visit HamiltonCapTel.com/911. Voice and data plans may be required when using Hamilton CapTel on a smartphone or tablet. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. CapTel is a registered trademark of Ultratec, Inc. Copyright ©2022 Hamilton Relay. Hamilton is a registered trademark of Nedelco, Inc., d/b/a/ Hamilton Telecommunications.

