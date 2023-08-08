Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024, which ended July 1, 2023, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2023. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.  

Direct link to 1Q FY24 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/59d8e57d-0800-42fb-9047-72f4fac27a89

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                     


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury 

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                        

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com              

david.trenk@haemonetics.com        



Media Contact:                                                                     


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com 


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-1st-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301895394.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

