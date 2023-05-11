|
11.05.2023 12:00:00
Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website
Financial release accessible online
BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2023, which ended April 1, 2023, are available on its Investor Relations website.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 11, 2023. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:
- Teleconference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI23e57bd41a0f40cc9ef2f258cb4ac3e7
- Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
- A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wm7hxoqy
In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and analytical tables and supplemental information that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.
Direct link to 4Q FY23 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/926b0cd9-052d-4f8b-8ea9-1d55bfae4a3c
Direct link to 4Q FY23 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/c556d6b4-2a16-49c2-a7e1-357cb54fa404
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-4th-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301821878.html
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
