10.10.2023 12:44:43
Haemonetics Agrees To Buy OpSens In $253 Mln All-cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) and OpSens, Inc. (OPS.TO, OPSSF.PK) announced Tuesday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Haemonetics will acquire all outstanding shares of OpSens for C$2.90 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $253 million at current exchange rate.
OpSens offers commercially and clinically validated optical technology for use primarily in interventional cardiology. OpSens also manufactures a range of fiber optic sensor solutions used in medical devices and other critical industrial applications.
The transaction will be affected by way of an arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Quebec). The completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of OpSens shareholders, receipt of court and regulatory approval, as well as certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2024. Haemonetics plans to finance this acquisition through a combination of cash and a revolving credit facility.
Nachrichten zu Haemonetics Corp.
07.08.23
Ausblick: Haemonetics stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
24.07.23
Erste Schätzungen: Haemonetics gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
