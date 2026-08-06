Haemonetics Aktie
WKN: 881782 / ISIN: US4050241003
|
06.08.2026 12:51:47
Haemonetics Q1 Profit Declines, But Revenue Rises; Raises FY Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), a medical technology company, on Thursday reported lower first-quarter profit, as higher interest and other costs and increased tax expenses offset revenue growth. The company also raised its revenue outlook and confirmed djusted EPS guidance.
Net income decreased to $33.01 million from $34.03 million a year earlier. Earnings per share, however, increased to $0.72 from $0.70 on lower shares outstanding.
Income before provision for income taxes increased 5.3% to $47.57 million from $45.17 million. However, income tax expense rose 30.8% to $14.564 million from $11.138 million, weighing on net income.
Net interest and other expense increased to $9.884 million from $8.703 million a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $52.3 million or $1.14 per share, up from last year.
Operating income increased 6.7% to $57.46 million from $53.87 million a year ago.
Revenues increased 5.6% to $339.38 million from $321.39 million.
Looking ahead, Haemonetics now expects revenue growth of 5% - 8%, compared with the previous guidance of 4% - 7%. On an Organic bais, revenue growth is now expected in the range of 4% - 7%, up from the prior forecast of 3% - 6%.
The company maintained its outlook for adjusted earnings per share, expecting growth to be comparable to revenue growth.
Haemonetics shares were down nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $83.60 on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Haemonetics Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Haemonetics Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Haemonetics Corp.
|75,50
|7,86%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.