Haemonetics Aktie

Haemonetics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881782 / ISIN: US4050241003

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06.08.2026 12:51:47

Haemonetics Q1 Profit Declines, But Revenue Rises; Raises FY Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), a medical technology company, on Thursday reported lower first-quarter profit, as higher interest and other costs and increased tax expenses offset revenue growth. The company also raised its revenue outlook and confirmed djusted EPS guidance.

Net income decreased to $33.01 million from $34.03 million a year earlier. Earnings per share, however, increased to $0.72 from $0.70 on lower shares outstanding.

Income before provision for income taxes increased 5.3% to $47.57 million from $45.17 million. However, income tax expense rose 30.8% to $14.564 million from $11.138 million, weighing on net income.

Net interest and other expense increased to $9.884 million from $8.703 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $52.3 million or $1.14 per share, up from last year.

Operating income increased 6.7% to $57.46 million from $53.87 million a year ago.

Revenues increased 5.6% to $339.38 million from $321.39 million.

Looking ahead, Haemonetics now expects revenue growth of 5% - 8%, compared with the previous guidance of 4% - 7%. On an Organic bais, revenue growth is now expected in the range of 4% - 7%, up from the prior forecast of 3% - 6%.

The company maintained its outlook for adjusted earnings per share, expecting growth to be comparable to revenue growth.

Haemonetics shares were down nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $83.60 on Wednesday.

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Haemonetics Corp. 75,50 7,86% Haemonetics Corp.

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