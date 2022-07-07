|
Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results: August 10, 2022
BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on August 10, 2022.
The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q1 2023 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dc896g7s
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 10, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
