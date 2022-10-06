|
06.10.2022 22:05:00
Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results: November 7, 2022
BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 7, 2022.
The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2023 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qyrbnnof https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jmqoyvd8
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2022 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contact:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director, Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-november-7-2022-301643084.html
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
