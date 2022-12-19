|
19.12.2022 22:05:00
Haemonetics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:15pm Pacific time.
The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via audio webcast at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43838-haemonetics-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true
The live webcast can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website. The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days using the link provided above and on Investor Relations website shortly after the live event.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301706487.html
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Haemonetics Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Haemonetics präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Haemonetics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Haemonetics Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Haemonetics Corp.
|73,50
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBoJ sendet Schockwellen: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit teils kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat schwache Vorgaben zu verdauen und zeigt sich in Rot. An der deutschen Börse geht es unterdessen ebenfalls abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Bären.