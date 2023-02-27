27.02.2023 22:05:00

Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/hae/1443508. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987 
david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact: 
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-raymond-james-44th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301757058.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

