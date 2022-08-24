|
24.08.2022 00:06:00
Haemonetics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET.
The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1566655&tp_key=6a9e8b9f64&tp_special=8
A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days beginning on September 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET using the webcast link provided in this press release.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager, Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director, Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301611157.html
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
