28.07.2022 22:05:00

Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company’s board of directors approved a regular third quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share.

The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2022.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

