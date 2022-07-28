|
28.07.2022 22:05:00
Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company’s board of directors approved a regular third quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share.
The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2022.
About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005960/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hancock Holding Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hancock Holding Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hancock Holding Co.
|46,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.