Hancock Whitney Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company has been invited to participate in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony to open the stock market Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

John Hairston, HWC President & CEO, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the company’s Board of Directors and executive management.

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on Facebook or the livestream at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Additional coverage of the bell-ringing will be available after the ceremony on Hancock Whitney’s social media channels found below:

facebook.com/hancockwhitney

linkedin.com/company/hancockwhitney

twitter.com/hancockwhitney

instagram.com/hancockwhitney

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005285/en/