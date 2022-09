Hands-on with Microsoft’s CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux

Microsoft’s CBL -Mariner Linux distribution is becoming more and more important to Azure, both in the cloud and on premises. As well as hosting the GUI features of WSL 2 in Windows 11, it’s the container host in Azure Kubernetes Service and is available as a base container image in the Microsoft Container Registry, plus it supports distro-less containers on Azure. That makes it worth spending time with CBL-Mariner, learning its features and capabilities and seeing how it can affect your code.To read this article in full, please click here