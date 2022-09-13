HANDSFREE HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLIENT MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD

DIGITAL SOLUTION CENTRALIZES MULTIPLE DEVICES AND DATA IN ONE LOCATION ON THE HANDSFREE HEALTH HIPAA-COMPLIANT PLATFORM

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health ™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced its new dashboard solution technology. The backend-as-a-service (BaSS) platform allows clients to manage multiple HandsFree Health devices in one easy-to-use dashboard. The platform summarizes details from individual HandsFree Health devices making data accessible to those managing the care or security of others including senior living communities, employers overseeing lone workers, and personal emergency response system (PERS) dealers who provide customer support. The flexibility of the dashboard allows it to meet the needs of a wide range of customers looking for more security and health monitoring.

The HandsFree Health Client Management Dashboard provides a visual that shows active users and device locations.

The HandsFree Health Client Management Dashboard provides a visual that shows active users, the location of devices, activity reports, and low battery alerts. GPS provides a location for the device owner outside a facility and Bluetooth enables location inside the walls of a facility. Patients in both acute settings as well as consumers living independently can benefit from the enhanced security and monitoring capabilities the dashboard provides. The dashboard summarizes information from any of the HandsFree Health devices including the WellBe Smart Speaker, WellBe Smart Watch and WellBe Pendant, and can accommodate multiple different devices.

"We initially launched the dashboard for PERS dealers who were looking to better support multiple clients using a variety of HandsFree Health devices," said Kelly Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of HandsFree Health. "We soon expanded the dashboard to additional partners to give them the ability to manage their residents and employees and provide them with insight to keep them safe and react quickly in a medical emergency."

The HandsFree Health Client Management dashboard can provide residential communities with monitoring for all residents in one central place. It allows facilities to easily monitor the safety and location of residents and use that information to contact caregivers or family. The dashboard can also be used by PERS dealers to provide enhanced customer support for individuals by monitoring the device battery or device location.

"The dashboard offers clients the ability to integrate data from multiple devices on our HIPAA compliant digital voice platform into one central location," said Dan Messina, President and Co-Founder of HandsFree Health. "The solution summarizes the information being gathered from multiple devices including our award-winning voice-enabled watch and new voice-enabled pendant, into one easily accessible portal."

Key features of the HandsFree Health Client Management Dashboard include:

Flexibility to add users/onboard contacts and connect them to a device quickly

Provides activity reports on individual devices

Shows active users, low battery, and alarms including when a medical alert button is pushed

Ability to locate users with the "locate now" feature.

Ability to get email or text alert notifications in the event of medical alerts, falls or low battery and provides alerts for medication management.

HandsFree Health's HIPAA compliant platform leverages Microsoft technologies to provide a completely integrated approach to healthcare. The voice-enabled platform provides members with access to information about their healthcare, call their doctor, receive health answers, upload readings from hundreds of connected medical devices and control their home environment using just their voice.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a secure, HIPAA compliant, digital health voice platform delivered through different devices. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, and RiteAid.com

