|
10.08.2023 13:36:35
HanesBrands Slashes FY23 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) provided earnings and net sales guidance for the third quarter, and lowered its earnings and sales forecast for the full-year 2023.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of about $0.04 to $0.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.07 to $0.13 per share on net sales between about $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion, all from continuing operations.
On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on net sales of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of about $0.00 to $0.14 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.16 to $0.30 per share on net sales between about $5.80 billion and $5.90 billion, all from continuing operations.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of about $0.14 to $0.25 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of about $0.31 to $0.42 per share on net sales between about $6.05 billion and $6.20 billion, all from continuing operations.
The Street is looking for earnings of $0.31 per share on net sales of $6.05 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Hanesbrands gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Hanesbrands-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Hanesbrands angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Hanesbrands eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Hanesbrands gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|HanesBrands Appoints Veteran Scott Lewis As Finance Chief (Benzinga)
|
15.05.23
|HanesBrands, Penn State Extend Apparel Partnership (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hanesbrands Inc
|4,77
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.