|
05.06.2024 14:48:03
HanesBrands To Sell Its Champion Business For $1.2 Bln To Authentic; Stock Up Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell the intellectual property and certain operating assets of the global Champion business to Authentic Brands Group for $1.2 billion, with the potential to increase to $1.5 billion through an additional payment of up to $300 million based on performance. Following this news, the stock is up 16% in pre-market trading.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is set to be finalized in the second half of 2024.
Hanesbrands anticipates receiving $900 million in net proceeds from the transaction, which will be used to reduce debt.
Post-closing, HanesBrands will provide transition services for Champion, including managing the business in specific regions during a transitional period.
Following the completion of the sale, the company plans to focus on strengthening its position in the innerwear market by investing in consumer-focused brands, including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, and Bali.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $5.87, up 16.14%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Hanesbrands von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|S&P 500-Titel Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Hanesbrands-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Hanesbrands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Hanesbrands von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Hanesbrands Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hanesbrands Inc
|4,87
|5,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.