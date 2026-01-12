Hang Lung Properties Aktie
WKN: 874111 / ISIN: HK0101000591
|
12.01.2026 15:00:11
Hang Lung Enters the Next Phase in Its Sustainability Journey with Ambitious New Targets
|
New targets outlined for 2030 following the successful conclusion of the 25x25 sustainability targetsHONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announces a new phase in its sustainability journey, unveiling 20 refreshed 2030 targets that build on its success in achieving its 25 x 25 Sustainability Targets.
Launched in 2021, the 25 x 25 targets defined Hang Lung's agenda to the end of 2025 across four priorities: Climate Resilience, Resource Management, Wellbeing, and Sustainable Transactions. The Company has achieved its earlier ambitions, and exceeded targets related to greenhouse gas emissions reduction, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Establishing such a concrete and robust set of targets also helped the Company develop practices in sustainability innovation and continual improvement.
Building on this success, now with expanded data, greater organizational maturity, and heightened ambition, Hang Lung's refreshed 2030 targets reflect its position as an industry leader in sustainability.
The 20 targets for 2030 continue to be organized under the four priorities that define Hang Lung's approach to sustainability, including the below highlights:
Collaboration across the value chain remains central to Hang Lung's approach, extending beyond traditional metrics. Hang Lung aims to partner with suppliers and tenants through quantifiable targets to drive progress upstream and downstream. In addition, the Company is committed to supporting innovation in standards development to facilitate impactful sustainability initiatives across sectors and jurisdictions.
Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, commented: "We are excited to embark on this next phase of our sustainability journey, reflecting Hang Lung's growing role not just as a leader in sustainability action, but also in sustainability thought leadership. By working closely with partners across our value chain, we are confident that we can deliver on these commitments and continue to foster excellence in sustainable development in Asia."
Mr. John Haffner, Deputy Director – Sustainability, added: "Over the past several years, we have seen how ambitious targets focus our efforts and help develop a culture of innovation. Building on our achievements and lessons learned, our 2030 targets are sharper and more data-driven, and will help us achieve greater impact in our communities."
Full details of the 25 x 25 wrap-up and the new 2030 targets will be shared in Hang Lung's 2025 Sustainability Report to be released in March. The report will provide further insights into the Company's achievements, lessons learned, and emerging plans to support the refreshed 2030 targets, inviting partners and the wider public to join forces in shaping a sustainable future.
Appendix
Overview of 2030 Sustainability Goals and Targets
Hashtag: #HangLungProperties
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and mainland China.
The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In mainland China, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.
The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 80% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.
At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.
For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.
News Source: Hang Lung Properties
12/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hang Lung Properties Ltd.
|
15:00
|Hang Lung Enters the Next Phase in Its Sustainability Journey with Ambitious New Targets (EQS Group)
|
19.09.25
|Hang Lung Celebrates 65th Anniversary with 'Throwback Causeway Days' Exhibition (EQS Group)
|
01.09.25