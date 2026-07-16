Hang Lung Properties Aktie
WKN: 874111 / ISIN: HK0101000591
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16.07.2026 12:15:11
Hang Lung Launches the Third Phase of '66 and beyond' Anniversary Celebration
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Portfolios Across the Chinese Mainland Launch the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival to Energize Local Communities
HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival (?66????????) across 11 of its mixed-use commercial developments on the Chinese Mainland, officially kicking off the third phase of its "66 and beyond" anniversary celebration. Spanning July and August, the campaign is built around three signature themes: "Let's Play," "Let's Move" and "Let's Jam," offering specialty markets, high-energy sports and live music parties.
Built around three core themes – pop up markets, sports and music – the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival seamlessly blends lifestyle experiences with community connection. "Let's Play" spotlights trendy, locally inspired summer markets brimming with creative content and interactive experiences, encouraging young people to explore fresh ideas and discover lifestyle inspiration. "Let's Move" connects communities through sports and wellness experiences, championing a lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind. "Let's Jam" centers on the nationwide "66 Summer Music Festival" and Chinese Valentine's Day programs, teaming up with a diverse lineup of renowned bands to deepen cultural and emotional ties with local communities.
Among the highlights, Spring City 66 in Kunming blends local urban flair with SUNNYMORE's signature mushroom-themed characters, marking the nationwide debut of the "Mushroom Island Tour" pop-up, alongside "Shroom Style Culture Market 2.0," a limited-edition mushroom-themed bazaar. Parc 66 in Jinan is set to electrify the summer nights with its Qixi Music Festival, bringing together popular bands from the hit show The Big Band (?????) and beloved local online stars to deliver one of the city's landmark summer music events. Meanwhile, Riverside 66 in Tianjin brings the spirit of speed and adventure to life through an immersive go-karting experience. Together, these standout events promise to infuse each city's summer with boundless energy.
These themed activities – paired with exclusive HOUSE 66 member perks such as summer bonus points, 666-point redemptions, lucky draws and gift-with-purchase offers – come together to shape the multifaceted experience of the "66 Let Loose" Summer Carnival. Spanning retail, dining and lifestyle, this carefully curated series brings the "66 and beyond" anniversary theme to life across Hang Lung's entire Mainland portfolio, infusing city living with fresh energy while co-creating enduring value with the communities we serve.
Appendix – Key Summer Campaign Highlights across Hang Lung Properties' Mainland Portfolios
Hashtag: #HangLung
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hang Lung PropertiesHang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.
The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.
The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.
At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.
For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.
News Source: Hang Lung Properties
16/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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