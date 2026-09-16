Hang Lung Opens Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton at Center 66, Further Tapping Wuxi’s Premium Clientele



EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

A New Chapter for Hang Lung's Second-Largest Market in the Chinese Mainland

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA –



(From left to right) The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence, Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer, Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Benny Lee, Vice President Operations, East Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton; Mr. Ma Lin, Area General Manager, Jiangsu South, Hilton; Ms. Winnie Chu, General Manager, Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Hang Lung has built a strong presence in Wuxi for the past 13 years. The grand opening of Xi Zhe Wuxi marks a milestone in Phase Two of Center 66, reflecting the results of our long-term commitment to the city. As the first Curio Collection by Hilton in Hang Lung's portfolio, the hotel brings local culture to life through distinctive hospitality experiences. Leveraging Hilton's operational expertise and international clientele, both parties will create lifestyle synergies and further enhance the overall appeal of Center 66. We are confident that the complex will continue to set the benchmark for premium commercial development in Southern Jiangsu."



Center 66 brings together retail, office, apartment and hotel components

Mr. Herman Chui, Senior Director – Office, Hotel & Residence at Hang Lung Properties, said, "Xi Zhe Wuxi fills a long-standing gap in Wuxi's upscale hospitality offering, giving the city a genuine anchor for bespoke travel and business stays. Curio Collection by Hilton complements Center 66 with elevated, individualized service that invites guests to stay longer and explore more of the destination. Equally important is the strength of our partnership with Hilton, whose global clientele mirrors the premium, discerning customer base we have cultivated over the years, opening the door to meaningful cross-brand synergies. Coinciding with Hang Lung's 66th anniversary, Xi Zhe Wuxi marks an important milestone in the evolution of Center 66 ecosystem, which strengthens the appeal and competitiveness of the entire development."



Xi Zhe Wuxi comprises a new building and a historic building, where heritage meets modernity

Located at the heart of the city, Center 66 delivers exceptional vibrancy by seamlessly integrating commerce, culture, and community. At its core, the mall has assembled one of the region's most distinguished luxury portfolios as the only address in Wuxi for boutiques including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci, etc. It is also home to over 250 international brands, including more than 30 ultra-luxury names and over 100 first-to-market stores.



Xi Zhe Wuxi offers 105 rooms and suites with distinctive atmosphere

Complementing the mall, two Grade-A office towers bring a steady flow of business professionals on weekdays, Center Residences provides a stable residential base, and the newly opened Xi Zhe Wuxi adds hotel guests throughout the week, whether for business or leisure. Together, they foster a diverse community of residents, professionals, shoppers, and visitors, sustaining the complex's vibrancy. This diversity is further amplified by Center 66's reach beyond Wuxi itself, with nearly 30% of visitors traveling in from outside the city — a regional pull made possible by Wuxi's economic strength, with GDP reaching nearly RMB 1.7 trillion in 2025, up 5% year-on-year.



Located on the first floor of Xi Zhe Wuxi, Bistro Sanwei reinterprets Jiangnan flavors in a contemporary style

Xi Zhe Wuxi, the brand's debut in Jiangsu Province, offers 105 rooms and suites across two distinctive buildings: a contemporary wing and a restored heritage residence originally built in 1933 by Wuxi entrepreneur Mr. Zhang Xiaocheng and his sister. The hotel's intimate scale supports a highly personalized guest experience. By weaving heritage and modernity into a single narrative, the two buildings add a strong cultural dimension into Center 66, infusing the complex's retail and business activities with a sense of local history and craftsmanship. Complementing its guestrooms, the hotel features Sanwei Bistro, serving modern Wuxi cuisine; French bistro & bar Now and Then; an indoor swimming pool; and multifunctional spaces for meetings and events.



Xi Zhe Wuxi's indoor sunlit pool boasts ample space and abundant natural light

Mr. Alexander Shockley, Senior Director of Lifestyle & Collection Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "Today's travelers are seeking stays that feel personal, authentic and deeply connected to their destination. Hilton's lifestyle brands are designed to meet these evolving expectations, offering differentiated experiences that give guests the freedom to express themselves, discover local culture and connect in meaningful ways. As we expand our lifestyle portfolio in China, we will continue to strengthen the positioning of our lifestyle brands and bring more distinctive experiences to travelers across the country."



Looking ahead, under its V.3 strategy, Hang Lung will continue investing in its highest-performing assets, with the Center 66 Expansion increasing the mall's retail footprint by 38% and unlocking the next phase of growth for one of the Company's best-performing assets in the Chinese Mainland.



Hashtag: #HangLung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Hang Lung Properties Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.



The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit



About Center 66, Wuxi Center 66 is located in downtown Wuxi, comprising a premium shopping mall, two Grade-A office towers, Center Residences, and Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton, with a total gross floor area of over 600,000 square meters (including Center 66 Expansion).



The mall features over 250 international premium brands, with more than half making their debut in Wuxi or Jiangsu Province. Office Towers 1 and 2 are home to nearly 300 leading domestic and international enterprises, complemented by HANGOUT, Hang Lung's self-operated co-working space designed to meet diverse business needs. Center Residences offers 573 premium units, while Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton comprising a heritage building adds 105 rooms and suites. Center 66 Expansion will expand the total retail footprint of Center 66 by 38%. Seamlessly integrating modern development with cultural preservation, Center 66 incorporates the historic Chenghuang Temple complex, creating a unique blend of commerce, lifestyle, and heritage in the heart of the city.



Center 66 is powered by renewable energy. Its shopping mall, Office Tower 1 and 2 were awarded "Certification under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Core and Shell Development -





News Source: Hang Lung Properties

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today celebrated the opening of Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton ("Xi Zhe Wuxi"), the crowning addition to Center 66's mixed-use destination. Bringing together retail, office, apartment and hotel components, Center 66 is a cornerstone of the Company's presence in Wuxi, its second-largest market on the Mainland. The arrival of Xi Zhe Wuxi reinforces the complex's role as a regional commercial benchmark, deepening the synergies between Hang Lung's developments in Shanghai, Wuxi, and Hangzhou, further advancing its contribution to the Yangtze River Delta integration., said, "Hang Lung has built a strong presence in Wuxi for the past 13 years. The grand opening of Xi Zhe Wuxi marks a milestone in Phase Two of Center 66, reflecting the results of our long-term commitment to the city. As the first Curio Collection by Hilton in Hang Lung's portfolio, the hotel brings local culture to life through distinctive hospitality experiences. Leveraging Hilton's operational expertise and international clientele, both parties will create lifestyle synergies and further enhance the overall appeal of Center 66. We are confident that the complex will continue to set the benchmark for premium commercial development in Southern Jiangsu.", said, "Xi Zhe Wuxi fills a long-standing gap in Wuxi's upscale hospitality offering, giving the city a genuine anchor for bespoke travel and business stays. Curio Collection by Hilton complements Center 66 with elevated, individualized service that invites guests to stay longer and explore more of the destination. Equally important is the strength of our partnership with Hilton, whose global clientele mirrors the premium, discerning customer base we have cultivated over the years, opening the door to meaningful cross-brand synergies. Coinciding with Hang Lung's 66anniversary, Xi Zhe Wuxi marks an important milestone in the evolution of Center 66 ecosystem, which strengthens the appeal and competitiveness of the entire development."Located at the heart of the city, Center 66 delivers exceptional vibrancy by seamlessly integrating commerce, culture, and community. At its core, the mall has assembled one of the region's most distinguished luxury portfolios as the only address in Wuxi for boutiques including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci, etc. It is also home to over 250 international brands, including more than 30 ultra-luxury names and over 100 first-to-market stores.Complementing the mall, two Grade-A office towers bring a steady flow of business professionals on weekdays, Center Residences provides a stable residential base, and the newly opened Xi Zhe Wuxi adds hotel guests throughout the week, whether for business or leisure. Together, they foster a diverse community of residents, professionals, shoppers, and visitors, sustaining the complex's vibrancy. This diversity is further amplified by Center 66's reach beyond Wuxi itself, with nearly 30% of visitors traveling in from outside the city — a regional pull made possible by Wuxi's economic strength, with GDP reaching nearly RMB 1.7 trillion in 2025, up 5% year-on-year.Xi Zhe Wuxi, the brand's debut in Jiangsu Province, offers 105 rooms and suites across two distinctive buildings: a contemporary wing and a restored heritage residence originally built in 1933 by Wuxi entrepreneur Mr. Zhang Xiaocheng and his sister. The hotel's intimate scale supports a highly personalized guest experience. By weaving heritage and modernity into a single narrative, the two buildings add a strong cultural dimension into Center 66, infusing the complex's retail and business activities with a sense of local history and craftsmanship. Complementing its guestrooms, the hotel features Sanwei Bistro, serving modern Wuxi cuisine; French bistro & bar Now and Then; an indoor swimming pool; and multifunctional spaces for meetings and events., said, "Today's travelers are seeking stays that feel personal, authentic and deeply connected to their destination. Hilton's lifestyle brands are designed to meet these evolving expectations, offering differentiated experiences that give guests the freedom to express themselves, discover local culture and connect in meaningful ways. As we expand our lifestyle portfolio in China, we will continue to strengthen the positioning of our lifestyle brands and bring more distinctive experiences to travelers across the country."Looking ahead, under its V.3 strategy, Hang Lung will continue investing in its highest-performing assets, with the Center 66 Expansion increasing the mall's retail footprint by 38% and unlocking the next phase of growth for one of the Company's best-performing assets in the Chinese Mainland.Hashtag: #HangLungThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.At Hang Lung Properties –For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com Center 66 is located in downtown Wuxi, comprising a premium shopping mall, two Grade-A office towers, Center Residences, and Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton, with a total gross floor area of over 600,000 square meters (including Center 66 Expansion).The mall features over 250 international premium brands, with more than half making their debut in Wuxi or Jiangsu Province. Office Towers 1 and 2 are home to nearly 300 leading domestic and international enterprises, complemented by HANGOUT, Hang Lung's self-operated co-working space designed to meet diverse business needs. Center Residences offers 573 premium units, while Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton comprising a heritage building adds 105 rooms and suites. Center 66 Expansion will expand the total retail footprint of Center 66 by 38%. Seamlessly integrating modern development with cultural preservation, Center 66 incorporates the historic Chenghuang Temple complex, creating a unique blend of commerce, lifestyle, and heritage in the heart of the city.Center 66 is powered by renewable energy. Its shopping mall, Office Tower 1 and 2 were awarded "Certification under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Core and Shell Development - Gold Level" issued by the U.S. Green Building Council.News Source: Hang Lung Properties 16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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