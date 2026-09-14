Hang Lung Properties Inaugurates Amoy Footbridge, Strengthening Connectivity and Community Ties in Kowloon Bay



EQS Newswire / 14/09/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Reinforcing 50 Years of Commitment to District Transformation

HONG KONG SAR –



The inauguration ceremony for the Amoy Footbridge was officiated by the Honourable Mr. C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (left), and Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties (right). The Honourable Mr. C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (second left), Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair (center); Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer (second right); Mr. Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer Designate (first left); and Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer (first right), all of Hang Lung, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Amoy Footbridge. Officiating guests, together with representatives from Kwun Tong District Office, Development Bureau Works Branch, Leisure and Cultural Services Department Cultural Services Branch, District Council members, MTR Corporation Limited and Amoy Gardens Owners Committees, toured the Amoy Footbridge.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Honourable Mr. C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung. They were joined by Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer Designate; and Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, all of Hang Lung.



Hang Lung's relationship with Kowloon Bay dates back to 1976, when it jointly developed Telford Gardens with the Mass Transit Railway ("MTR") Corporation and Hopewell Holdings. Completed in 1980, Telford Gardens was Hong Kong's first MTR-integrated residential development, built at a time when Kowloon Bay was still largely an industrial district. Amoy Gardens and Amoy Plaza followed in 1981, contributing to the area's gradual transformation into a vibrant residential and commercial neighborhood. In 2024, THE APERTURE was completed as the Company's newest addition to the precinct.



Completed in 1981, Amoy Gardens and Amoy Plaza were among the earliest major residential and commercial developments in Kowloon Bay. Amoy Gardens and Amoy Plaza are established mixed-use developments integrating residential and retail components, exemplifying Hang Lung's early focus on integrated development planning.

Conceived in support of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Energizing Kowloon East initiative first outlined in the 2011 Policy Address, the Amoy Footbridge represents one of the pioneering examples of public-private collaboration to improve district-level connectivity. With the inauguration of the Footbridge, district-level mobility and integration have been further strengthened, reflecting Hang Lung's confidence in the long-term development of Kowloon East as a dynamic hub for business, culture and community.



The Amoy Footbridge provides a seamless, covered and barrier-free pedestrian link between Amoy Plaza, the East Kowloon Cultural Centre and Kowloon Bay MTR Station, offering convenient round-the-clock access for residents, office workers and visitors. Amoy Footbridge under construction

Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, said, "For 50 years, Hang Lung has grown alongside Kowloon Bay, standing with the local residents through times of both challenge and recovery. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, our frontline colleagues provided steadfast support to local residents, and in its aftermath, we launched the pioneering consumption voucher initiative to help revitalize the area. These efforts reflect our belief that business development and community well-being go hand in hand. As Hang Lung celebrates its 66th anniversary, we are proud to dedicate the Amoy Footbridge to Kowloon Bay as a gesture of appreciation to the neighborhoods that have been part of our journey, reaffirming our commitment to creating compelling spaces that enrich lives."



Following the SARS outbreak in 2003, Hang Lung launched the consumption voucher initiative at Amoy Plaza to attract visitors, support local merchants and residents, and help revitalize the community economy.

Mr. Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The Amoy Footbridge is expected to improve connectivity for the community by providing a weather-proof and traffic-safe passage to Amoy Plaza, enhancing accessibility and convenience for residents, visitors, professionals and students. The increased pedestrian flow is expected to strengthen connections to the second floor of the mall, creating opportunities to refresh the tenant mix with popular lifestyle and dining brands that better reflect evolving customer journeys and needs. The footbridge is also fitted with solar panels, reflecting our long-term commitment to sustainable development."

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Honourable Mr. C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung. They were joined by Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer Designate; and Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, all of Hang Lung.Hang Lung's relationship with Kowloon Bay dates back to 1976, when it jointly developed Telford Gardens with the Mass Transit Railway ("MTR") Corporation and Hopewell Holdings. Completed in 1980, Telford Gardens was Hong Kong's first MTR-integrated residential development, built at a time when Kowloon Bay was still largely an industrial district. Amoy Gardens and Amoy Plaza followed in 1981, contributing to the area's gradual transformation into a vibrant residential and commercial neighborhood. In 2024, THE APERTURE was completed as the Company's newest addition to the precinct.Conceived in support of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Energizing Kowloon East initiative first outlined in the 2011 Policy Address, the Amoy Footbridge represents one of the pioneering examples of public-private collaboration to improve district-level connectivity. With the inauguration of the Footbridge, district-level mobility and integration have been further strengthened, reflecting Hang Lung's confidence in the long-term development of Kowloon East as a dynamic hub for business, culture and community., said, "For 50 years, Hang Lung has grown alongside Kowloon Bay, standing with the local residents through times of both challenge and recovery. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, our frontline colleagues provided steadfast support to local residents, and in its aftermath, we launched the pioneering consumption voucher initiative to help revitalize the area. These efforts reflect our belief that business development and community well-being go hand in hand. As Hang Lung celebrates its 66th anniversary, we are proud to dedicate the Amoy Footbridge to Kowloon Bay as a gesture of appreciation to the neighborhoods that have been part of our journey, reaffirming our commitment to creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.", said, "The Amoy Footbridge is expected to improve connectivity for the community by providing a weather-proof and traffic-safe passage to Amoy Plaza, enhancing accessibility and convenience for residents, visitors, professionals and students. The increased pedestrian flow is expected to strengthen connections to the second floor of the mall, creating opportunities to refresh the tenant mix with popular lifestyle and dining brands that better reflect evolving customer journeys and needs. The footbridge is also fitted with solar panels, reflecting our long-term commitment to sustainable development."

Hashtag: #HangLung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Hang Lung Properties





The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.At Hang Lung Properties –For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com

News Source: Hang Lung Properties

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") held an opening ceremony today to celebrate the launch of the Amoy Footbridge, a landmark community infrastructure project supporting the continued development of Kowloon Bay. Fully funded, constructed and operated by Hang Lung, the footbridge provides a seamless, covered and barrier-free pedestrian link with round-the-clock access between Amoy Plaza, the East Kowloon Cultural Centre and Kowloon Bay MTR Station, significantly enhancing pedestrian accessibility, convenience, and integration within the Kowloon Bay district.Hashtag: #HangLungThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Hang Lung Properties 14/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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