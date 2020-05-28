Hang Lung Publishes Sustainability Reports 2019

HONG KONG, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Group Limited (Stock Code: 00010) and Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) today published their online Sustainability Reports 2019, featuring the enhanced sustainability framework with focus on Four Priorities of Climate Resilience, Resource Management, Sustainable Transactions, and Wellbeing. The Reports cover the management approach and performance of sustainability issues material to Hang Lung's entire operation for the year of 2019, reaffirming our commitment to strive for leadership in sustainable development.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "While it is always important to excel in our business and create financial value, we shall also be accountable for our impacts on the environment and society – the origins of our growth. With a solid foundation as we embark on a new decade, Hang Lung is more committed than ever to share a much deeper responsibility for safeguarding our future generations in the decades ahead."

The enhanced sustainability framework comprises Three Foundations and Four Priorities, enabling a more goal-driven approach with a clearer focus on material sustainability issues Hang Lung needs to work on to achieve sustainability leadership. The Three Foundations, namely, Company, Building, and Customers, describe the core organizational contexts and indispensable principles underlying all our sustainability efforts, whereas the Four Priorities represent the key sustainability issues that we will focus on in the forthcoming decade in support of our leadership efforts.

The approach of Four Priorities are as follows:

Climate Resilience : adapt to climate change and decarbonize our business

: adapt to climate change and decarbonize our business Resource Management : optimize use and management of natural resources

: optimize use and management of natural resources Sustainable Transactions : promote sustainability practices in all business transactions along our value chain

: promote sustainability practices in all business transactions along our value chain Wellbeing: sustain a healthy, inclusive and safe environment, and promote social wellbeing

As a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and Hang Seng (Mainland and Hong Kong) Corporate Sustainability Index with an AA rating, Hang Lung Properties has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for three consecutive years, and received a three-star performance rating and a Grade A disclosure rating under the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark 2019. The Company has also been named a Caring Company by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for 10 consecutive years under the Caring Company Scheme.



The Sustainability Reports 2019 of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties are now available for download at the links below:

Hang Lung Group

https://www.hanglung.com/sustainability-reports/2019/HLG_SR_2019_EN

Hang Lung Properties

https://www.hanglung.com/sustainability-reports/2019/HLP_SR_2019_EN

