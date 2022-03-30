Hang Seng Likely To Crack Resistance At 22,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, accelerating more than 520 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 21,925-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a cease fire between Russia and Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, casinos and oil companies, while the properties were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 242.66 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 21,927.63 after trading between 21,722.17 and 21,937.27.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 2.51 percent, while AIA Group rose 0.62 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 2.16 percent, Alibaba Health Info skyrocketed 8.26 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.19 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.84 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.78 percent, China Resources Land declined 1.40 percent, CITIC shed 0.70 percent, CNOOC accelerated 2.63 percent, Country Garden plummeted 4.86 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical strengthened 1.43 percent, ENN Energy increased 0.25 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.10 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.63 percent, Henderson Land stumbled 1.35 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 0.52 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, JD.com surged 6.05 percent, Li Ning advanced 1.32 percent, Longfor retreated 1.95 percent, Meituan soared 5.78 percent, New World Development slumped 0.93 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 2.18 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 2.49 percent and WuXi Biologics spiked 4.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 338.30 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 35,294.19, while the NASDAQ soared 264.73 points or 1.84 percent to end at 14,619.64 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.08 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,631.08.

Reports about encouraging progress in a cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey helped lift investor sentiment on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Labor Department said the number of job openings in the United States was little changed in February, while the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.1 percent in January. And the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday amid easing worries about global crude supply after positive reports of the peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May ended down by $1.72 or 1.6 percent at $104.24 a barrel.