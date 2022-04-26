Hang Seng Overdue For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, retreating almost 1,650 points or 7.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 19,870-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely after overdone selling a day earlier. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower with damage across the board on Monday as a spike in Covid cases on the mainland triggered a fresh round of restrictions.

For the day, the index plummeted 769.18 points or 3.73 percent to finish at 19,869.34 after trading between 19,784.28 and 20,284.60.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slumped 4.73 percent, while Alibaba Group retreated 5.54 percent, Alibaba Health Info weakened 4.67 percent, ANTA Sports cratered 8.26 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 4.19 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 2.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and ENN Energy both shed 3.26 percent, China Resources Land lost 2.80 percent, CITIC declined 5.92 percent, CNOOC plunged 7.27 percent, Country Garden tumbled 6.25 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 2.55 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dipped 2.26 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 1.44 percent, Henderson Land retreated 0.76 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.12 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.06 percent, JD.com sank 3.65 percent, Lenovo dropped 3.87 percent, Li Ning tanked 7.26 percent, Meituan slipped 1.98 percent, New World Development was down 1.13 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 7.71 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surrendered 6.02 percent and WuXi Biologics stumbled 5.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages spent most on Monday in negative territory before a later rally pushed them solidly into the green.

The Dow jumped 238.06 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 34,049.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 165.56 points or 1.29 percent to end at 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 gained 24.34 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,296.12.

The late rebound on Wall Street came as treasuries pulled back as the day progressed. The ten-year yield continued to give ground after ending last Thursday's trading at its highest closing level since December 2018.

The NASDAQ benefited from a surge by shares of Twitter (TWTR), which shot up by 5.7 percent after the social media giant accepted billionaire Elon Musk's buyout deal valued at about $44 billion.

The soft start was the result of lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as concerns about global economic growth amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a spike in Covid cases in China raised concerns about energy demand. A strong U.S. dollar amid rising prospects of a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $3.53 or 3.5 percent at $98.54 a barrel.