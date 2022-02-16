Hang Seng Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 570 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,355-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing geopolitical concerns and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets finished firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and oil companies, while the properties and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 200.86 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 24,355.71 after trading between 24,219.90 and 24,570.09.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 1.28 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.57 percent, Alibaba Group fell 0.25 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 1.69 percent, ANTA Sports shed 0.31 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surged 1.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 3.59 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.05 percent, CITIC retreated 1.46 percent, CNOOC surrendered 2.61 percent, Country Garden was up 0.20 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rallied 0.74 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.44 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.29 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 2.66 percent, Li Ning tumbled 2.62 percent, Longfor stumbled 2.30 percent, Meituan declined 2.55 percent, New World Development advanced 0.46 percent, Techtronic Industries improved 1.35 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 0.37 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 10.09 percent and Hang Lung Properties was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session, finishing solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 422.67 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 34,988.84, while the NASDAQ soared 348.84 points or 2.53 percent to end at 14,139.76 and the S&P 500 spiked 69.40 points or 1.58 percent to close at 4,471.07.

The rebound on Wall Street came amid easing geopolitical concerns following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border. Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as worries about supply disruptions eased amid the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down by $3.39 or 3.6 percent at $92.07 a barrel.