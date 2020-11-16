Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street Becomes Sample of Chinese Smart Streets

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

As one of the most famous walking streets in China, Hangzhou Hubin Walking Street is not only a typical sample of Chinese smart streets, but also an important place for tourists from around the world to know Hangzhou and experience digital life.

Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street is located on the bank of the world-famous West Lake(Xihu). Hangzhou has introduced the concept of smart city and carried out digital and smart transformation of the blocks. The smart lamp posts on the pedestrian street can automatically adjust the light, and in the night when the crowds peak, the lights are as bright as day; the lights dim late at night when there are few pedestrians. In addition, the pedestrian street has achieved full WIFI coverage, where visitors can access the Internet anytime and anywhere; Smart parking service system can provide parking space information at any time, so that people can know clearly where to park is the most convenient and fast; Hundreds of restaurants are all connected to the automatic detection system, and can effectively ensure food safety. Visitors on this smart pedestrian street can even find a hotel room in the block within 10 seconds; for those who love shopping, it is also easy to buy from 1,600 famous brands from all over the world.

It is reported that Hangzhou Hubin Pedestrian Street has become the block with the most intelligent retail stores in China, the engine of local consumption, the name card of tourism, and an important platform for smart life and better life.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn