Hangzhou Shimao Wisdom Towers: The future is us. The future is here.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3rd, industry leaders witnessed the completion of the main structure of the Shimao Wisdom Towers. This landmark building, with a height of about 272m, will become a pioneer to promote the development of Numerous Smart Industry Belts.

The Hangzhou Shimao Wisdom Towers are a pair of large-scale urban complexes built by Shimao at the Binjiang Internet of Things Town (IOT) High-tech Zone, with an investment of about 8.8 billion RMB. In the Internet of Things Town of Binjiang High-tech Zone, there are more than 7,000 companies, including top ranking global tech corporations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Alibaba, NetEase, Huawei, Hikvision, and Geely. With the recent development of this district, a skyline landmark was needed. The completion of the Shimao Wisdom Towers not only fills in the blank of the super high-rise buildings in Binjang, but also comes to represent the city with its staggering height of 272 meters. Furthermore, as the headquarters of the Numerous Smart Industry Belts, Hangzhou Shimao Wisdom Towers will attract elite talent and leading companies from all over the world. By becoming a magnet for top global talent, it will empower the transformation of high-tech industries and promote Hangzhou's economic development.

To meet the office needs of Hangzhou's current urban population and establish an organic connection of "space, people, and equipment," Hangzhou Shimao Wisdom Towers have pioneered the four pillars of Wisdom Creation Theory: "digital hub, sustainability, interactive platform, and office space," utilizing the Alibaba 3D BIM visualization system to build a platform for Internet of Things.

This smart landmark will pioneer intelligent functional units such as non-inductive access, shared meeting rooms, air quality testing, building personnel behavior testing, combined with Shimao's customized full lifecycle property management services. With the advanced interconnected technologies that can maximize environmental comfort and enterprise energy efficiency, Shimao will provide smart office solutions that have an overall effect better than the sum of their departments.

Hangzhou Shimao Wisdom Towers are reshaping the height and renewing the vision of the city through its own architectural achievement. With a unique international dialogue, it will introduce an innovative communication context between culture, economy, and technology, creating a brand-new interface and starting up a dialogue with the world.

